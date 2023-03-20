Support Local Journalism

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - SAGE POTASH CORP. ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGE) is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol "SAGE.V" effective at the open on March 20, 2023. This follows the closing of private placements totalling $5,322,350, and the acquisition of a potash land portfolio in the State of Utah consisting of over 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM Prospecting Permit Applications, as well as assembling a highly experienced team adept at all aspects of solution mining, surface processing, operations and fertilizer distribution.

Historical exploration on the property includes an important discovery drill hole by a previous operator, with core samples identifying two flat potash beds featuring high potash grades with favourable commercial characteristics. Potash mineralization was first encountered in the Johnson 1 exploration well completed in 2014, returning grades between 27-29.3% K2O (36–43% KCI) in the Lower and Upper Cycle 18 horizons with combined potash zones of 12.74m (41.78 ft).


