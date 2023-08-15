Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - SAGE POTASH CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043. Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.


