SalesRabbit now integrates with Aurora

SalesRabbit now integrates with Aurora

 By SalesRabbit, Aurora Solar

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SalesRabbit, the only fully integrated field sales platform, integrates Aurora Solar's industry-leading designs into the Proposals tool; Using this tool ensures teams no longer have to pay a redesign fee to change a customer's proposal thanks to the robust integrated solution with Aurora Solar.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesRabbit, the only fully integrated field sales platform, integrates Aurora Solar's industry-leading designs into the Proposals tool. Proposals has been designed by SalesRabbit to be an accurate and interactive tool that solar sales teams can use to create and edit better solar proposals with their customers. Using this tool ensures teams no longer have to pay a redesign fee to change a customer's proposal thanks to the robust integrated solution with Aurora Solar.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.