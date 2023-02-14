Support Local Journalism

SQF certification reaffirms Salsa Queen's commitment to quality, cleanliness and continual improvement.

WEST VALLEY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, today announced that it has received the highly coveted Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, which is required for most major retailers. With this certification, Salsa Queen – already served in over 1,000 locations across the United States – can now bring its authentic, gourmet and preservative-free salsas to even more shoppers throughout the country.


