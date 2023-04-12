...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Salsa Queen Expands Freeze-Dried Salsa into all 153 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Locations
Salsa Queen's products — including fresh salsas and dips and freeze-dried salsas — are now offered in over 1,500 locations across the United States.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, producer of gourmet Mexican salsas and dips made with only the freshest ingredients, recently announced an expansion of its freeze-dried salsa into all 153 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations nationwide. Stores will have these innovative salsas in early May, allowing shoppers to purchase the following freeze-dried salsa flavors from their favorite store:
Red Chili Salsa.
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa.
Zesty Cantina Salsa.
Mango Pineapple Salsa.
"We are excited to be offering Salsa Queen with their innovative freeze-dried salsas in select Bass Pro/Cabela's locations in the United States!" said Rachel Bauman, Assistant Merchant: Camping, Bass Pro Shops. "This is the first time our customers who camp, fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors can have gourmet salsas without worrying about refrigeration or bulky bottles."
"We are excited to announce the expansion of our popular freeze-dried salsas into Pro Bass Shops," said Jim Birch, CEO of Salsa Queen. "With this launch, Pro Bass Shops can now offer authentic Mexican salsas to consumers who desire a longer shelf life without sacrificing the delicious taste of freshly prepared salsa, ideal for hiking, camping, hunting and fishing trips. This partnership will give those who enjoy the great outdoors the chance to experience the delicious salsa taste they crave."
With this latest distribution partnership, Salsa Queen now offers dips and salsas in nearly 1,500 locations across the United States, delivering true, authentic Mexican salsas and dips free of fillers and preservatives to even more shoppers around the world.
To find your nearest Bass Pro Shops store carrying Salsa Queen, visit the Salsa Queen store locator. To learn more about Salsa Queen and expansion into Bass Pro Shops, or to order dips and salsas (fresh or freeze-dried) for your store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or 801-307-8336.
About Salsa Queen
Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in nearly 1,500 stores across 30 states. All of its salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.
