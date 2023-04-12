Support Local Journalism

Salsa Queen's products — including fresh salsas and dips and freeze-dried salsas — are now offered in over 1,500 locations across the United States.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, producer of gourmet Mexican salsas and dips made with only the freshest ingredients, recently announced an expansion of its freeze-dried salsa into all 153 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations nationwide. Stores will have these innovative salsas in early May, allowing shoppers to purchase the following freeze-dried salsa flavors from their favorite store:


