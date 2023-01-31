Support Local Journalism

Salsa Queen's products, which are free of fillers and preservatives, are now offered in nearly 1,000 locations across the United States.

WEST VALLEY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently announced an expansion of their salsas and dips into select King Soopers and City Market stores, with locations centered in the great Denver area and Western Colorado. Shoppers can now purchase the following dips and salsas from their favorite store:


