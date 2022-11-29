With this collaboration, 155 locations in Utah now offer Salsa Queen's products, which are free of fillers and preservatives.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently announced the introduction of their freeze-dried salsas in 10 CAL Ranch stores throughout Utah. Consumers can now purchase the following salsa flavors from their local CAL Ranch store:
"CAL Ranch is excited to bring Salsa Queen into our top-selling stores," said Steven Olauson, assistant buyer at CAL Ranch. "Come check out our excellent freeze-dried assortment!"
"We are thrilled that CAL Ranch will now be offering our freeze-dried salsas at 10 of their locations in Utah," said Jim Birch, CEO of Salsa Queen. "Freeze-dried salsas are perfect for camping, food storage, and salsa on the go. We know you're going to love the convenience of authentic, Mexican salsa in a freeze-dried package."
Salsa Queen's introduction of freeze-dried salsa into these CAL Ranch locations brings the total number of stores in Utah now offering Salsa Queen's dips and salsas to 155 locations. Salsa Queen continues its expansion nationwide and worldwide as it delivers incredible dips and salsas, free of preservatives, to lovers of Mexican salsa around the world.
To learn more about Salsa Queen and the introduction of freeze-dried salsas into Utah CAL Ranch locations or to order dips and salsas for your store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or (801) 307-8336.
About Salsa Queen
Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in more than 900 stores across 25 states. All of their salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.
