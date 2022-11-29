Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With this collaboration, 155 locations in Utah now offer Salsa Queen's products, which are free of fillers and preservatives.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently announced the introduction of their freeze-dried salsas in 10 CAL Ranch stores throughout Utah. Consumers can now purchase the following salsa flavors from their local CAL Ranch store:


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.