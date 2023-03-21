With this expansion into 300 additional stores, Salsa Queen now offers its products in over 1,300 locations across the globe.
WEST VALLEY, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently received the largest freeze-dried salsa order on record, which will go into 300 Kroger locations in the Western United States, making Salsa Queen the largest freeze-dried salsa producer in the world. Consumers will soon be able to purchase preservative-free, freeze-dried salsas from their favorite Fred Meyer stores in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii, along with QFC (Quality Food Center) locations in Washington and Ralph's in California.
With this order, the following freeze-dried flavors will be available in time for Cinco de Mayo (May 5):
Zesty Cantina.
Roasted Tomatillo.
Red Chili.
Mango Pineapple.
"By launching our freeze-dried salsas into additional Kroger stores, we can now offer our authentic Mexican salsas to consumers who crave fresh ingredients but desire a longer shelf life. Plus, these are ideal for camping, hiking and travel, so the timing is perfect with the upcoming summer season," said Jim Birch, Salsa Queen's general manager. "Our distribution partner, UNFI, was key in introducing these unique and amazing products to these Kroger chains. We're very grateful for our relationship with Kroger and the continued support they provide. We'll also be announcing additional retail partners launching before Cinco, so this is just the tip of the iceberg."
"The Kroger team at UNFI is excited to be the first in the market in providing this innovative and disruptive salsa," said Karen Moss, UNFI sales manager for Kroger. "It is a great, versatile item; and piloting this segment of this brand during the Cinco De Mayo holiday and start of summer season is ideal. This product is great for parties, travel, camping, gifts and much more."
Moss went on to say, "It can be merchandised in many areas of the store. Working with the Salsa Queen team is always a pleasure. They are great partners. Their dedication to ensure success is in the forefront of all they do."
Freeze-dried salsa allows for additional product placement beyond the traditional refrigerated section of the store. Additional merchandise selling points can now include the camping section, the Hispanic aisle and in the chip section.
With this partnership, Salsa Queen brings its total locations offering salsa and dips to 1,300 stores across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as a growing number of international stores, with the farthest being in Finland. As Salsa Queen continues to expand into additional markets, more and more consumers are being introduced to the Salsa Queen gourmet product lineup. To find your nearest store carrying Salsa Queen's freeze-dried salsas, visit the Salsa Queen store locator.
To learn more about Salsa Queen or to order dips and salsas for your own store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or 801-307-8336.
About Salsa Queen
Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in nearly 1,300 stores across 30 states. All Salsa Queen salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.
