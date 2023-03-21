Support Local Journalism

With this expansion into 300 additional stores, Salsa Queen now offers its products in over 1,300 locations across the globe.

WEST VALLEY, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently received the largest freeze-dried salsa order on record, which will go into 300 Kroger locations in the Western United States, making Salsa Queen the largest freeze-dried salsa producer in the world. Consumers will soon be able to purchase preservative-free, freeze-dried salsas from their favorite Fred Meyer stores in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii, along with QFC (Quality Food Center) locations in Washington and Ralph's in California.


