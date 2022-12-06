Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Salsa Queen's award-winning salsa is currently offered in 30+ states, with online ordering also available.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of gourmet Mexican salsas and dips free of fillers and preservatives, was recently voted the "Best Made-In-Utah Food Product" by City Weekly based on 163,000 individual voters. This incredible award is determined by residents across Utah who nominate and then vote for winners within various food, restaurant and other industry categories.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.