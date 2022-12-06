Salsa Queen's award-winning salsa is currently offered in 30+ states, with online ordering also available.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Queen, makers of gourmet Mexican salsas and dips free of fillers and preservatives, was recently voted the "Best Made-In-Utah Food Product" by City Weekly based on 163,000 individual voters. This incredible award is determined by residents across Utah who nominate and then vote for winners within various food, restaurant and other industry categories.
"The Best of Utah is all about keeping it local," said Scott Renshaw, arts and entertainment editor at City Weekly. "These are the restaurateurs, club proprietors, artists, media people and small-business owners who give Utah its own distinctive flavor. From food specialties to unique places to find a gift, we more than doubled the number of voting categories, letting our readers take the reins and guide this issue to Utah's wonderfulness. And readers responded in huge numbers, with more than 163,000 individual votes cast in less than five weeks."
Recognized as a small business that grew from a farmer's market staple to an international enterprise, this award further solidifies this Utah startup as a leader in authentic Mexican salsa and dips. Because this award comes from votes from the local community, this is an extra special accomplishment for a brand that deeply values its Utah roots.
"There were over 160K voters in this year's survey, so we're deeply humbled to be selected," said Jim Birch, Salsa Queen CEO. "This has been a family affair from the very beginning, and we are so pleased to hear our community loves our dips and salsas as much as we love making them. Family and community are at the heart of everything we do."
Salsa Queen's dips and salsas are currently sold in 155 stores across Utah plus another 800 across the U.S. Salsa Queen also offers online ordering for their salsas and freeze-dried salsas. In order to preserve the freshness of the ingredients, fresh salsa is shipped out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, ensuring the best-tasting salsa arrives at your home ready to eat!
To learn more about Salsa Queen or to order dips and salsas for your store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or (801) 307-8336.
About Salsa Queen
Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in more than 900 stores across 25 states. All of their salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.
