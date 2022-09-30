Election 2022 Utah Clerk

Republican candidate for Salt Lake County clerk Goud Maragani is interviewed in Salt Lake City, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. 

 AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic officials are railing against a Republican running to be the top election official in Utah's most populous county after reporting detailed his history of claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Salt Lake County Clerk candidate Goud Maragani had in social media posts insisted that Democrats stole the 2020 election. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill condemned the statements.

