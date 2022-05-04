The Syracuse University's STRIVE Program for veterans partnership with SLCC will allow the community college's veteran students to access more support and resources from both institutions. Additionally, veterans who participate in SLCC's STRIVE program are more likely to be accepted into Syracuse's advanced entrepreneurial programs.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) announces it has been selected to partner with Syracuse University's STRIVE Program for veterans. STRIVE, which stands for Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship, is a veteran support organization, and SLCC is the only community college in the western United States to have been extended this esteemed partnership.
As one of the country's top universities, Syracuse has long been known for their ingenuity and efforts in supporting veterans. "This is truly an honor because Syracuse is the gold standard for veteran services in entrepreneurship, education, research and policy analysis, said Rick Brown, director of the Utah Veteran Business Resource Center (UVBRC) on SLCC's Miller Campus. "They have been at the forefront of those initiatives since before WWII."
STRIVE is offered through Syracuse's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF).
Brown has looked to Syracuse's IVMF for ideas and guidance as he worked with veterans over the years. The STRIVE Program extends SLCC's Everyday Entrepreneur Program by providing a deeper dive into starting and growing a small business. This new relationship will allow SLCC's veteran students to access more support and resources from both institutions. Additionally, veterans who participate in SLCC's STRIVE program are more likely to be accepted into Syracuse's advanced entrepreneurial programs.
"One of the reasons why Syracuse recognized us was because of the quality of our existing Everyday Entrepreneur Program," said Brown. "So far, we are only one of four community colleges to receive the STRIVE partnership."
The STRIVE program at SLCC will offer veterans, active duty, reserve, guard, and their spouses the opportunity, at no cost, to take an early-stage business or business idea through a rigorous 10-week training program. STRIVE also offers post program support and qualifies graduates for seed funding up to $8,000.
Annually, SLCC's UVBRC reaches more than 500 Utah veterans across the state and supports them as they start, develop and succeed in their businesses. According to Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, there are about 150,000 veterans in Utah, with more than 17,000 of those veteran entrepreneurs operating their own businesses in the state.
"Veteran entrepreneurs and business owners have and will continue to play an important role in the success of Utah's economy," said Gary Harter, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs. "This incredible partnership between SLCC and Syracuse's STRIVE will further empower veterans and their family members to apply the skills and experience they gained during their military service to starting and running successful businesses. We are grateful and excited to see this outstanding program be offered to veterans and their families here in Utah."
Misty Fox, IVMF Director of Entrepreneurship at Syracuse, will formally recognize SLCC at 12:15 p.m. on May 20, 2022 at a partnership conference at the college's Miller Campus.
