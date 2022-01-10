SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newsweek recently recognized Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) as one of the country's best online learning schools for 2022. "We're proud that we were selected from among thousands of schools for this first-tier recognition," said Gavin Harper, director of SLCC's Online, eLearning and Competency-Based Education.
"It reflects the efforts of our robust team of design and teaching experts who strive to create courses that are engaging and meet high academic standards," Harper said.
Nearly 80% of U.S. colleges offered either standalone courses or online degree programs as of 2019 (the most recent available data) according to the U.S. Department of Education. Pushed into prevalence by the pandemic, online classes are now more common than ever at higher education institutions.
At SLCC, nearly 10,000 students participate in online courses each semester from throughout Utah and nationwide. Many of SLCC's students take a hybrid of in-person and online classes. The number has jumped from an average of students taking one to two online courses each semester to two to three courses this spring semester.
Newsweek worked with a data company and surveyed more than 9,000 students in the United States to develop a list of the top 150 schools that provide stellar online learning. SLCC rated 118, and the University of Utah ranked 109.
While SLCC is dedicated to providing valuable in-person learning—offering 75% of their classes in-person—college leadership also realizes the importance of providing SLCC students with learning options that increase their likelihood of accessing education and completing degree or certificate programs.
"Online education is inclusive, economically, geographically and for people with disabilities," said Anthony Nocella, an assistant professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology. He recalls students who have taken his online classes and live on Native American reservations or some who have been restricted to staying home due to health issues.
Nocella added that most SLCC students work, sometimes multiple jobs, and they may also have family responsibilities. The flexibility and affordability of the college's online classes make education an option that might otherwise be unattainable.
"We take great care with accessibility to make sure any student, no matter where they come from or where they are starting, are able to access our learning materials and courses," said Harper, pointing out that SLCC has been offering online education for more than 20 years and now offers more than 1,700 varied courses in 50 academic disciplines and a growing number of degree and certificate programs that can be earned entirely online.
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 11 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
