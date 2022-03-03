SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to associate degree programs, industry certifications for in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as ESL proficiency certifications.
"We are truly excited to be the preferred educational provider for Amazon employees in the Salt Lake Valley," said Ryan Farley, Associate Vice President, Enrollment Management. "Salt Lake Community College's flexible class schedules, convenience and affordability all make for a perfect fit for Amazon employees looking to expand their career options and take advantage of the incredible benefits Career Choice provides them."
SLCC is Utah's largest open-access college with classes offered at more than 11 locations throughout Salt Lake County, and online. SLCC serves the state's most diverse student body of all Utah's higher education institutions and many of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions.
Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
"We're looking forward to Salt Lake Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program.
"We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."
For more information visit Amazon's Career Choice website.
For more information on Salt Lake Community College visit our website.
ABOUT SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 11 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
Media Contact
Peta Owens-Liston, Salt Lake Community College, 801-957-5099, peta.liston@slcc.edu
SOURCE Salt Lake Community College