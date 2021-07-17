SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah broke ground today on a joint $57 million campus in Herriman. The Juniper Building at the Herriman Campus will provide thousands with academic and career opportunities through improved access to education and training.
The Juniper Building on the new 90-acre campus will open in 2023 and will make the pursuit of higher education more convenient for residents in the fast-growing cities of Herriman, Riverton and Draper. Students will be able to earn an associate's degree from SLCC and then attend the University of Utah to earn a bachelor's degree, all at one location. The campus will serve more than 2,000 students in its first year and nearly 7,000 students by 2025.
"This partnership between SLCC and the University of Utah will help maintain the state's high quality of life," said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. "Education allows people to build prosperity and a bright future for themselves and their families. This new facility will play a key role in making college more accessible to those who call this area home."
The campus will offer degrees in high-demand fields, including nursing, business, computer science and information systems, social work, and teacher licensure in elementary, secondary and special education. Essential student services for both schools will also be available, including admissions, advising, disability support, financial aid, transfer support and tutoring.
"The Juniper Building at the Herriman Campus is coming just in time to help meet the demand for education and employment created by the incredible growth in the southwest area of the Salt Lake Valley," said U Interim President Michael L. Good. "The University of Utah and SLCC have long worked together to support student success. We look forward to this campus opening pathways for more Utahns to complete degrees."
Funding for the building was appropriated by the Utah State Legislature in 2021, with additional support from SLCC, the University of Utah, private donors and infrastructure investments from Herriman City. More information can be found at slcc.edu/juniper.
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in eight areas of study at 11 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
The University of Utah is the state's flagship institution of higher education, with 18 schools and colleges, more than 100 undergraduate and 90 graduate degree programs, and an enrollment of more than 32,000 students. In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities—an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions. The U's reputation for excellence draws top-tier faculty and attracts motivated students from across the country and internationally.
