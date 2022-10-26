PRMI receives prestigious top employer award for third year in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO, Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
PRMI's company culture is built around four pillars of success: Selfless Partnership, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Battle-tested Fortitude, and Red Shoes Service. The organization is committed to treating all team members with respect, empowering each individual to grow in their careers with a company that has successfully weathered the ups and downs of the residential mortgage market, all while providing customers and one another with a level of service that stands out like a pair of red shoes.
"We are so honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row," said PRMI President, Chris Jones. "Our team members are the lifeblood of this organization, and without their collaborative spirit, commitment to excellence, and positivity, we wouldn't be a top workplace."
