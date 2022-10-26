Support Local Journalism

PRMI receives prestigious top employer award for third year in a row.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

