PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced the addition of Gilad Gruber to the Salt executive team as senior vice president of engineering. A technology veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Gruber brings deep expertise in both consumer and enterprise software solutions. In the newly created role, Gruber will lead engineering functions and drive technology innovation, as the company continues to provide enterprise organizations with the most mature, robust, and intelligent API security solution on the market.


