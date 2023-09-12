(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

In newly created role, Porat will lead strategic alliances, drive partnership opportunities, and oversee Salt global channel as API security pioneer accelerates growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced it has named Michael Porat senior vice president, corporate and business development. Porat will direct alliances with the growing set of Salt technology partners as Salt infuses its rich API intelligence across the ecosystem. In addition, Porat will manage the Salt Security channel partner ecosystem, which continues to grow in breadth and depth worldwide.


