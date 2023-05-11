(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, announced today that it has been named in the CyberTech 100 list for 2023. The list highlights the most innovative CyberTech companies strengthening the cyber defenses of financial institutions worldwide. Sponsored by FinTech Global, the CyberTech 100, now in its fourth year, considered more than 1,000 firms for the list. A panel of analysts and industry experts selected the finalists from a list of more than 1,000 companies. Winning companies were chosen based on their ability to solve a significant industry problem or generate cost and efficiency improvements in security.


