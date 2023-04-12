(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

 By Salt Security

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Corporate culture, digital presence, and growth prospects enabled the API security leader to rank among the top startup companies in North America

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2023 for the second consecutive year. Salt placed in the top 20% of this Forbes' list, created in conjunction with Statista Inc., that ranks the 500 best growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and headcount growth.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.