...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Corporate culture, digital presence, and growth prospects enabled the API security leader to rank among the top startup companies in North America
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2023 for the second consecutive year. Salt placed in the top 20% of this Forbes' list, created in conjunction with Statista Inc., that ranks the 500 best growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and headcount growth.
Salt pioneered the API security market and continues to lead the industry with the most proven and mature solution available for identifying and preventing malicious API attacks. Salt combines cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) that captures the depth of context needed to detect and defend against API attacks, including those listed in the OWASP API Security Top 10.
"It's incredibly exciting for Salt to be recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "At Salt, the team is everything. We work hard to instill a collaborative culture that drives innovation while empowering our people. It's a tremendous honor to be included on this list and a testament to the hard work of our growing team."
Best Startup Employers were selected through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to join. The detailed evaluation drew on three different criteria:
Employee Satisfaction: Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer's brand
Employer Reputation: Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks.
Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations of website traffic, headcount growth rates, and job openings.
The companies considered in the evaluation were all headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2013 and 2020, employ at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on the analysis of more than 7 million data points across 11,000 companies. The full list of 'America's Best Startup Employers' can be found here.
About Salt Security
Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit:https://salt.security/
