.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Company recognized for strong corporate culture, robust benefits, and employee growth opportunities
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, announced today that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces list. This list honors American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual capacity.
Salt Security prioritizes a company culture built on collaboration, rapid innovation and flexibility, mutual respect, and distributed decision making. With a rapidly growing team of more than 200 employees, the company enhances its corporate culture and benefits with work-from-home flexibility, an unlimited vacation policy, competitive benefits, regular team gatherings, and programs that support employee well being.
"It is a tremendous honor to have Salt recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces this year," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "At Salt, we place enormous value on our dedicated and talented employees,who continually deliver exceptional results in technical innovation and building value for our customers. Being included on this list reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a culture based on equity, inclusion, diversity, and winning together."
Thousands of companies applied to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America, but only a fraction earned this recognition. To achieve this accolade, Salt employees participated in a survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, where they evaluated the company on various topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. In addition, the company's benefits were audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Salt Security
Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/.
