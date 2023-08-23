(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

Salt establishes the Salt Technical Ecosystem Partner (STEP) program, announces inaugural partners, and shares strategies to enrich customers' API ecosystems with the Salt platform's API adaptive intelligence.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced the Salt Technical Ecosystem Partner (STEP) program, making it easier and faster for enterprises to leverage the deep API adaptive intelligence Salt provides to reduce risk throughout their API ecosystem. Salt is integrating its AI-driven API security insights across organizations' existing workflows and tools as part of the program. The STEP program accelerates those integrations, enabling joint customers to strengthen their API security posture with best-of-breed solutions enhanced by the API security intelligence of the Salt Security API Protection Platform.


