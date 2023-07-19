(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

Industry-focused report shows nearly 70% of financial services and insurance companies have suffered rollout delays due to API security, 92% have had security issues in production APIs

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today released findings from its first industry-focused report on API security, the 2023 "State of API Security for Financial Services and Insurance." The report combines empirical data from Salt customers and findings from two separate surveys to provide an in-depth analysis of the impact of API security threats and vulnerabilities on these industries.


