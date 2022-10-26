(PRNewsfoto/Salt Security)

API security leader adds Chief People Officer and VP of Customer Success to enhance support for both Salt employees and growing customer base

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced additions to the leadership team to support growth in employees and customers worldwide. Salt has established two new executive leadership roles, naming Renee Hollinger as Chief People Officer and Amelia Forrest Kaye as Vice President of Customer Success. Both Hollinger and Kaye will play pivotal roles in supporting the company's operations and expanding global customer base.

