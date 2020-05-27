LEHI, Utah, May, 27 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltStack®, the creators of intelligent, event-driven automation software for IT operations and security teams, today announced that SaltStack Comply, its automated SecOps compliance solution, was named a Silver winner of the American Business Awards in the category of Governance, Risk and Compliance.
SaltStack Comply provides continuous compliance enforcement and closed-loop reporting capabilities to enable IT and security teams to apply a simple "security policy as code" approach to the creation and deployment of systems, ensuring proper compliance on day 0 and beyond.
SaltStack Comply, in combination with SaltStack Protect, the company's solution for active vulnerability remediation, come together as SaltStack SecOps, the first enterprise-grade security operations solution to deliver automated and orchestrated compliance and vulnerability remediation for production infrastructure at scale from a single platform.
Marc Chenn, SaltStack CEO, said, "SaltStack Comply is a critical element of our SecOps offering, which delivers a comprehensive foundation for configuration management, harnessing event-driven automation to empower IT and security teams to control and secure digital infrastructure for some of the largest and most complex environments in the world. We're thrilled that SaltStack Comply is being recognized yet again for its industry-leading capabilities."
SaltStack was also named a winner of the 2020 SC Award for Best Risk/Policy Management Solution and a finalist for the 2020 SC Awards for Best Enterprise Security Solution. SaltStack SecOps is a collaborative solution for IT operations and security teams that includes integrated security policy compliance scans with actionable remediation routines.
SaltStack SecOps is the only enterprise IT security solution that can scan an infrastructure, determine non-compliance with policies such as a CIS Benchmark, DISA-STIGS, or NIST, and then automate remediation of any discovered vulnerability or misconfiguration. SaltStack event-driven automation can be used to manage and secure any data center infrastructure including public and private cloud infrastructure, network devices, any operating systems, Kubernetes or Docker containerized environments, and more. SaltStack also integrates directly with third-party systems like ServiceNow for change management and added control. The company's intelligent, event-driven automation makes self-healing, continuously compliant infrastructure possible.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About SaltStack
SaltStack® intelligent IT automation software is used to help the largest businesses in the world manage and secure their digital infrastructure. Known for its powerful event-driven infrastructure automation engine, SaltStack is designed to control, optimize, and secure the inherent complexity of Web-scale while providing efficient, collaborative solutions for ITOps, SecOps, NetOps, and DevOps teams. https://www.saltstack.com
