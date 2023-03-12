SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE)

SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE)

 By SAP SE, Qualtrics International Inc., Silver Lake, CPP Investments

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WALLDORF, Germany, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), today announced it has agreed to sell all of its 423 million shares of Qualtrics International Inc. as part of the acquisition of Qualtrics by funds affiliated with Silver Lake (collectively, "Silver Lake") as well as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.