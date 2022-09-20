Support Local Journalism

New Startup is Disrupting the Burgeoning Alternative Payor Healthcare Space

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvos announced it has raised just over $1 million from Lance Evenson, We Funder, Assure Syndicates, Jared Lynch, Stuart Schantz and Dr. Daniel Harris to further develop the Savvos platform and software, work on business development, and pursue additional provider relationships across the country.

