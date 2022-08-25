Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

Podcast Helps Local Businesses Manage Growth, Management and Marketing Strategies, Among Other Important Business Challenges and Opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, today announced the upcoming release of 10 new "Locally Grown" podcast episodes. Hosted by Scorpion's very own Joe Martin, vice president of content marketing; and Andrew Adams, senior manager of content strategy, "Locally Grown" is a podcast for small business owners seeking to understand how marketing and technology can help their business grow.

