Scorpion

Scorpion

 By Scorpion, Business Intelligence Group

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Named a "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award Winner"

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology, is pleased to announce that Big Intelligence Group named Scorpion a winner of the "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology" award, also known as "The Sammy." The Sammy Award recognizes global leaders, technologies, and organizations creating solutions to overcome the obstacles companies face connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.