OREM, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For banks and acquirers who provide PCI Programs to help increase PCI DSS compliance and data security among their merchants, the management of program compliance, communication, and education can quickly become complicated and costly. Additionally, sometimes merchant compliance numbers can get stuck for a number of reasons. Common roadblocks include a long and technical compliance process, lack of security awareness and education, and communication gaps.
Most importantly, merchants need a 360° view of PCI DSS compliance that includes education on how PCI requirements affect payment data security. The goal is that PCI DSS compliance should be a familiar requirement and simple to achieve.
With over 20 years in PCI compliance, SecurityMetrics' focus on customer feedback and continuous improvement has led to SecurityMetrics Managed PCI Program–a proactive outbound, comprehensive merchant compliance program that improves portfolio compliance percentages and keeps merchants happy by focusing on the following areas:
- Simplified enrollment process
- Proactive outbound assistance with PCI validation and vulnerability scanning
- Ongoing monitoring of merchant compliance and next steps
- PCI advisor overseeing PCI compliance needs
- Ongoing merchant communication campaigns
- Compliance and technical support team
- Regular webinars and education
"We work with banks and acquirers from the beginning of their program creation to educate, set goals, and pinpoint possible roadblocks," said SecurityMetrics Director of PCI Programs, Scott Robinson. "Then we manage client communication, education, and compliance in a way that takes the burden off of the acquirer and also increases compliance and security."
To learn more about SecurityMetrics, PCI DSS compliance, or for help with a PCI audit, please call 801.705.5656 or email consulting@securitymetrics.com.
For press inquiries, email pr@securitymetrics.com.
About SecurityMetrics
SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.
As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitymetrics-managed-merchant-pci-dss-programs-focus-on-simplicity-value-and-security-301311957.html
SOURCE SecurityMetrics, Inc.