SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC (Rushmore) to acquire certain Rushmore assets, including hiring Rushmore servicing personnel and assuming Rushmore servicing contracts.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to various regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. After the transfer, Rushmore will operate as a division within SPS, led by the current President of Rushmore Servicing, Jocelyn Martin-Leano, who will report to SPS CEO, Randhir Gandhi

