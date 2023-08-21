Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A game-changer for patients and the aesthetics industry who care about the skin around the eyes

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient, the leading full-service provider to the aesthetic care industry, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tixel by Sentient, its innovative non-invasive skin resurfacing technology, for the treatment of periorbital wrinkles.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.