Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Provet® has partnered with SentrxTM Animal Care as the exclusive distributor representing the patented crosslinked Hyaluronic Acid BioHAnce® brand of products in in Australia.

Effective September 28, 2022 Sentrx ophthalmology products: Ocunovis™ BioHAnce™ Gel Eye DropsOculenis™ BioHAnce™ Ocular Barrier Gel will be available through Provet® to all authorized veterinary customers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.