Viori's ethically sourced Longsheng rice shampoo and conditioner bars meet rigorous criteria to receive this esteemed designation
OREM, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand, has been committed to the environment since its inception. Today's announcement solidifies the company's stance to not only use clean ingredients, but also to give back.
Viori was founded in 2019 with a mission to create natural beauty products that protect the earth, create a long-lasting social impact, and preserve the traditions and rituals of the Red Yao women of Longsheng.
"We are so honored to receive this recognition from Sephora. Our loyal customers have always appreciated our company's vision and this coveted seal will no doubt lead to new Viori fans," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "Sephora is well respected around the globe and making this list is a feather in our cap."
To receive the Clean + Planet Positive seal, a company must meet the following criteria:
Clean Ingredients: Formulated without phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methyllsothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
Climate Commitment: Brands must meet at least one of the following climate goals: carbon-neutral operations, greenhouse gas emissions reduction or corporate office and owned or leased operations powered by 100% renewable energy.
Sustainable Sourcing: Cruelty-free using only sustainably harvested palm oil and mica, no microplastics, and up to Sephora's CBD standards.
Responsible Packaging: Must reduce, recycle and reimagine the way they package. Meaning: no-single use items or unnecessary materials. Designing with recyclability in mind. Innovating with refillable components, post-consumer recycled content (PCR), biomaterials, FSC-certified paperboard and more.
Environmental Giving: Donate at least 1% of profit to a high-impact, long-term giving program that is multiyear and ongoing, or be a Certified B- corporation
Viori uses all-natural ingredients; packaging is plastic free and the company's Beautiful Reason initiative empowers and improves the lives of the Red Yao Women. In just under two years, Viori has donated over $200,000 thousand dollars to improve the economy of Longsheng where the Red Yao tribe resides. Detailed reports of the company's initiatives by year can be found on Viori's social responsibility page.
Viori is a company dedicated to creating environmentally friendly hair care products. All Viori products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. Their products are Certified Vegan, Fair Trade Certified, Carbon Neutral Certified, Leaping Bunny Certified, RSPO Certified, and Curly Girl Approved. They are also plastic-free and ethically sourced. Viori is most well-known for their shampoo and conditioner bars. The main ingredient of these bars is Longsheng Rice, which helps to promote healthy hair and is sourced directly from the Red Yao tribe.
About Viori: Viori has partnered with the Red Yao on projects they believe will help their communities thrive. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe. To learn more about Viori's mission click here.