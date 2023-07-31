Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the close of the market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss operational highlights, financial results and key topics at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release outlining the financial results and highlights will be publicly distributed before the call.


