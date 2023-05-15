Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.)

Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.)

 By Sera Prognostics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the retirement of the Company's President and CEO, Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S. Dr. Critchfield is retiring after 12 years of dedicated and valuable service to the Company. Dr. Critchfield plans to step down from his executive role effective June 8, 2023, to pursue other activities. Zhenya Lindgardt, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, will succeed Dr. Critchfield, as Interim CEO & President. Kim Kamdar, Ph.D., a member of the Board, has been appointed as Chair of the Board. Dr. Critchfield continues his service as a member of the Board.


