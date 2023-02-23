Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.)

Sera Prognostics (PRNewsfoto/Sera Prognostics, Inc.)

 By Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming Cowen Health Care Conference March 6-8, 2023 in Boston and the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference held to be held virtually March 13-15, 2023. Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO, will provide a company update and discuss Sera's latest achievements. Sera's management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.