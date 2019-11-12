SGI_Awards.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announces that they recently won two awards at The Institutional Asset Management Awards (IAMA) 2019, one of the most prestigious awards programs for the asset management industry in North America. SGI won the Active US Large Cap Strategy of the Year for the SGI U.S. Large Cap Equity Strategy, and the ESG Strategy of the Year for the SGI Global Equity Strategy. Overall, SGI received eight nominations across its equity strategies for their unique managed risk approach to equities.