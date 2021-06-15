SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyoStorm, creators of the first massage ball to combine vibration and heat in one device to relieve muscle tension and promote relaxation, today launched its newest product, the Meteor Mini, on Kickstarter.
The Meteor is a self-heating, vibrating, massage therapy ball combining heat with MyoStorm's Ultrasoothe Vibration technology; designed to facilitate muscle recovery and help reduce chronic pain.
"The Meteor Mini will feature a lower price point making it even more accessible to all," said Jonothan DiPeri CEO and co-founder of MyoStorm. "As the founder of MyoStorm, it's my sole aim to help bring healing and recovery to the masses in an affordable and approachable way."
MyoStorm, whose team is composed of professional athletes, engineers, doctors and physical recovery specialists, achieved worldwide attention when its founders appeared on Shark Tank in 2019. During their appearance, they received offers from four sharks and chose Lori Greiner's offer. Since then, the company has continued to grow and receive high praise in the form of positive reviews from legions of fans.
The Meteor Mini has four different levels of vibration intensity, heats to an impressive 120F, operates 90 minutes on a single charge that can be used as a handheld massager for neck, elbow and knee pain. It can also be used like a foam roller and laid or sat on to get extra deep muscle work, especially on the back and legs.
Chronic pain affects about 100 million Americans, the country's leading cause of long-term disability.
"We're not about creating "band-aid" solutions for pain—we want to strike at its core and create true healing for the millions of individuals who are suffering on a daily basis," added DiPeri. "We want to help everyone from the serious athlete to the everyday person who suffers from daily discomfort."
MyoStorm also offers three accessories: a 3-in-1 Recovery Roller (transforms the Meteor into a foam roller), a Dual Layer Recovery mat and a Massage and Stretch strap.
For more information and to pre-order the Meteor Mini, visit the MyoStorm campaign on Kickstarter.
About MyoStorm
The original Meteor was designed based on ground-breaking research conducted by co-founder Jonothan DiPeri in conjunction with MyoStorm's scientific advisory board. By utilizing the expertise of this board consisting of Brent Feland (PhD in Exercise Science) along with Jonathan Blotter (PhD in Mechanical Engineering), they were able to understand how vibration and heat affect the human body and how to get those results into one portable device. The Meteor launched on Kickstarter surpassing its goal and reaching 327% of the required funding. The Meteor is a vibrating, self-heating massage therapy ball. It is designed to facilitate muscular recovery, increase flexibility, and help reduce chronic pain. The Meteor is simple, effective, and extremely versatile. The market adoption of the Meteor has allowed the company to further its research and work on additional products to combat chronic pain and mitigate muscular recovery.
