Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist and winner of the most X-Games gold medals in history, builds upon his namesake brand with the addition of premium apparel and gear collections designed for on and off the mountain moments. Developed alongsi...

Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist and winner of the most X-Games gold medals in history, builds upon his namesake brand with the addition of premium apparel and gear collections designed for on and off the mountain moments. Developed alongside outdoor retailer Backcountry, Whitespace gear combines White’s 30 years of professional riding experience, his unique style, and Backcountry’s industry-leading expertise.

Legendary snowboarder adds new board designs, goggles, and winter apparel to evolving Whitespace brand, sold exclusively at Backcountry

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist and winner of the most X-Games gold medals in history, builds upon his namesake brand with the addition of premium apparel and gear collections designed for on and off the mountain moments. Developed alongside outdoor retailer Backcountry, Whitespace gear combines White's 30 years of professional riding experience, his unique style, and Backcountry's industry-leading expertise. 

