SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that best-selling authors Shawn Achor and Susan Cain will be keynote speakers for the Workfront Leap 2020 conference, the premier enterprise work management event.
Workfront's Leap conference attracts more than 2,000 work management leaders and consists of four days of practical advice and discussion about how companies can use work management best practices to drive business and personal growth. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights on implementing cutting-edge strategies in their organizations, regardless of positions. The conference will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida from April 27-30. Sponsors for the event include Rego Consulting, LeapPoint, Allocadia, Cella, Stensul, Advellence, CapabilitySource, IO Integration, Hoodoo Digital, ZeeJay Digital, AtAppStore, EMMsphere, JumpSeat, and NETSource Consulting.
Shawn Achor is the author of the international bestseller, The Happiness Advantage, and the New York Times bestseller, Before Happiness. Achor is considered one of the world's leading authorities on the connection between happiness and success. His research on happiness made the cover of Harvard Business Review and his TED talk has over 10 million views. Achor will speak about the happiness advantage.
Susan Cain is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts and Quiet: The Power of Introverts in A World That Can't Stop Talking. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Atlantic, Wall Street Journal, and many other publications. Her record-smashing TED talk has been viewed over 30 million times, and Bill Gates named it one of his all-time favorites. Cain will speak about the five things you need to know about introverts and extroverts to master modern work.
Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront and author of Done Right: How Tomorrow's Top Leaders Get Work Done, will be sharing with attendees findings for Workfront's new research on the multigenerational workforce, the Workfront vision, and highlighting how customers are working boldly and paving the way for enterprise work management.
"Workfront brings together some of our best and brightest customers who are pioneering and shaping the future of work management," said Sue Fellows, chief customer officer of Workfront. "We have over 150 unique breakout sessions to help our customers continue to lead and transform their teams. We feature presentations led by the best enterprise work leaders and are excited to have customer presenters from companies like Cisco, Comerica Bank, Logitech, Penn State University, Poly, Stanley Black & Decker, and Under Armour."
In addition to Alex Shootman, Shawn Achor, and Susan Cain, Leap will feature how-to sessions on work management best practices and keynotes from additional Workfront leaders. Workfront will announce the winners of the sixth annual Lion Awards at the event.
Leap will also take place in London on June 2-3, 2020 at the Royal Lancaster.
For additional information about the Workfront Leap 2020 conference, visit www.workfront.com/leap.
