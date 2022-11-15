Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipito, LLC ("Shipito" or "the Company"), a leading international logistics and parcel forwarding company that ships U.S. goods to customers in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, today announced a partnership with Verishop, a leading sales platform for direct-to-consumer and independent brands. Shipito is a portfolio company of Tritium Partners.

Shipito is the premier logistics partner for small and medium-sized business. The recently announced Shipito for Business service integrates international shipping, order fulfillment and returns processing into a single, flexible, affordable platform. Today, over 1,000 businesses trust Shipito to manage their shipping, returns, or order fulfillment processes.  


