Shmoop releases a new digital community, "Chalk Talk," as a place for educators to learn and connect with each other.
LEHI, Ut., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced the release of a groundbreaking new digital community for educators that use its tools.
"We've always wanted to connect more with our educators, and we constantly hear that they want to connect with each other. 'Chalk Talk' is an amazing digital place for them to do that. In its first week of launch, we've already seen unparalleled engagement from our teacher partners", said Andy Rahden, Chief Executive Officer at Shmoop.
"Chalk Talk" is a new website separate from the Shmoop product-suite that exists purely for educators to talk about how they're using Shmoop, ask each other questions, and give feedback to the Shmoop Research & Development teams.
"The Shmoop educator community has grown extensively over the past 3 years; we're so excited to give them a place to work with & meet each other. The stories and thought leadership they've already shared is inspiring", said Adam Weldon, Head of Digital Marketing at Shmoop.
Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and whole-child solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically (http://www.shmoop.com).
