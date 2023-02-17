Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Shmoop's Heartbeat is a proud recipient of Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 - Secondary Education.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop is pleased to announce that its innovative research-backed tool, Shmoop Heartbeat, has won the Secondary Education Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning. Heartbeat identifies how deeply the non-academic factors of a student's life affect their academic performance.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.