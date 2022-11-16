Signals is the new name for ChatFunnels, the leading digital conversational marketing platform.
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at the 5th annual Demand Gen Summit, Founder Dave Elkington and Co-Founder Billy Bateman introduced Signals, which will reflect Signals' broader company focus beyond its original approach as a chat bot and sales funnel company to focus on the emerging approach of Signal Marketing.
ChatFunnels was initially launched in 2018 as a consulting firm with chat bot integration as its main product. In the 4 years since, the company has expanded its all-inclusive suite to products such as...
Signals will feel like an alignment of efforts between Marketers and Sales teams and will help teams create successful campaigns through Signal Marketing. Signal Marketing is the new frontier of B2B marketing – but what is it?
Every click, every interaction, every query involving your company is a Signal of qualified buyer intent. With Signals, you will be able to track each customer interaction like a transaction history.
Signal marketing ensures that you do not have quiet misses – if someone engages with your brand, is on your site, if they interact with your email, if they click on a button or fill out a form, you will know immediately and be able to capitalize on their active interest.
Today, our name is much more indicative of the company that we have built. Our Founders, Dave Elkington and Billy Bateman, shared more insights for why we believe signal marketing to be the future of marketing in a Founder's letter.
Signals is a comprehensive set of tools for businesses to create an experience for their ideal customers to have more brand exposure.
With Signals, you will be able to tailor the customer experience to each customer, and based on their receptiveness to your campaigns, know exactly when to engage with them for conversations that will lead to conversions. Signals helps companies to have the right conversations, with the right people, at the right time.
