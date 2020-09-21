PROVO, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We hope this can be a bright spot in a psychotic bar prep season for thousands of aspiring attorneys," said Adam Balinski, BYU Law grad and Crushendo CEO.
"Preparing for the bar exam is bad enough without tossing in constantly changing test formats and dates thanks to the pandemic."
More than 50,000 law school grads take the bar exam each year. This year, for the first time ever, they're invited to put their books down for a few minutes to duke it out with their peers across the country. The 2,000 lucky ones who qualify and sign up first, will have a chance at national bragging rights and thousands of dollars in cash prizes. Entering the competition is free.
The inaugural event will be held virtually and broadcast live on Wednesday, September 23 on Crushendo's YouTube channel. The format is simple: Answer seven, timed, practice multiple-choice bar exam questions, one for each subject tested on the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE). Between questions, there will be free tutoring, along with a leaderboard showcasing those who answered correctly and more quickly than everyone else.
Aside from the pressure of answering as fast as they can, the event is low-key. Contestants won't be seen or heard; they'll only be identified by a nickname of their choosing.
"We hope this will give bar preppers a fun incentive to push through the finish line of their studies," Balinski said.
The entire event will take less than an hour and then it will be back to the books since many are taking the bar exam just a few days later.
"Preppers start freaking out right about now," Balinski added. "I hope it's a productive diversion and they'll return to studying with renewed enthusiasm."
Crushendo will host the Bar Prep Games semi-annually during the winter and summer. Landing a spot in the national competition will likely be harder next time around because Crushendo is working to host regional qualifying rounds (which will also be free and have cash prizes). Rather than being a "first come, first served" situation, likely only the top 2,000 regional competitors will be invited to the national stage.
