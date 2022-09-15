Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group)

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group)

 By Simplicity Group, Allegis Advisor Group

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Allegis Advisor Group ("Allegis"), an agency dedicated to supporting independent advisors across annuity, long-term care, and life insurance sales. Allegis will be the 43rd group to join Simplicity, and with the closing of this deal, the company will welcome Chris Miller, Brian Pierce, Eric Stuart, Nate Williams, Barney Tanner, and Byron Rasmussen as partners. The day-to-day operations of the Salt Lake City-based Allegis will continue to be managed by Mr. Miller and his leadership team.

