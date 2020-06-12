SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than $400 million recovered for accident victims in Utah, the Salt Lake personal injury attorneys at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson have received many honors and accolades from independent legal ranking organizations. Now the team has been honored once again with six selections to the 2020 Mountain States Super Lawyers or 2020 Mountain States Rising Stars lists in the "Personal Injury General: Plaintiff" category! lists – including all four of the firm's named partners!
Super Lawyers is well known as one of the top legal ranking and media organizations in the country, and each year, their independent research team applies a patented multiphase selection process to determine the most "outstanding" lawyers in each practice area and region. After fielding thousands of legal peer nominations and client feedback surveys, the Super Lawyers team evaluates each candidate on 12 measures of professional success. Those with the highest scores are then evaluated by the Blue Ribbon Panel, which is composed of the top scorers in each field.
At Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson, the following lawyers were selected:
Mountain States Super Lawyer
- Jeffrey D. Eisenberg
- Davis A. Cutt
- Jordan P. Kendall
Mountain States Rising Star
- Eric S. Olson
- Christopher P. Higley
- Lena Daggs
Selection to the Super Lawyers list is a significant accomplishment for any attorney, as is selection to the Rising Stars list, which honors lawyers practicing under the age of 40 or for less than 10 years. The entire team at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson would like to congratulate all the attorneys who were selected and express their continued commitment to fighting for justice.
Contact the firm today at 801-901-3470 or https://www.eckolaw.com/ for press inquiries or more information.