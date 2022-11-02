SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today launched Business Docs, a new product for small to medium-size businesses that contains over 50 automated corporate and commercial legal documents.
The product includes:
Businesses can create and purchase these documents à la carte in SixFifty's new Document Marketplace or en masse through a SixFifty subscription. SixFifty plans to expand the corporate and commercial library to over 150 documents within the next year.
"Every business needs basic legal paperwork to help them sell products and services, partner with other organizations, and generally run the operations of their company," said Derek Parry, Vice President of Legal Product at SixFifty. "Our new Business Docs product provides companies with the legal foundation they need to thrive and grow."
Business Docs is the fourth area of law covered by SixFifty, joining Employment Docs, Privacy Docs, and Pro Bono Docs. SixFifty monitors the law and best practices to ensure each document is compliant and puts companies in the best position possible. In all, SixFifty has automated hundreds of legal documents for businesses and individuals.
"SixFifty's goal is to make the law more accessible by automating every common legal document at a world-class level," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "Automating the major corporate and commercial documents for small and medium-size businesses is a major step toward that goal."
To sample SixFifty's Business Docs, companies can create and download a free non-disclosure agreement at www.sixfifty.com/marketplace.
SixFifty is a technology company that strives to make the law more accessible by automating world-class legal expertise. SixFifty's technology is programmed to take on complex legal issues by providing customized contracts, policies, and documents to people and businesses. SixFifty also continuously monitors the law to update its tools in real time. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.
Media Contact: Sarah Thompson, sarah@sixfifty.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sixfifty-automates-routine-corporate-and-commercial-legal-documents-for-small-to-medium-size-companies-301665201.html
SOURCE SixFifty Technologies
