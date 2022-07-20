SixFifty Powered By Wilson Sonsini (PRNewsfoto/SixFifty Technologies)

SixFifty Powered By Wilson Sonsini (PRNewsfoto/SixFifty Technologies)

 By SixFifty Technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today announced an automated tool to help companies comply with the patchwork of data privacy laws in the United States. California, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, and Connecticut have all passed data privacy regulations in the past five years. Several other states are expected to pass similar laws soon. SixFifty's first-of-its-kind solution can create a single set of customized compliance documents that cover the requirements of each individual law. The documents include a company privacy policy and website privacy notice. As more laws pass, SixFifty will update the tool and incorporate new regulations into the paperwork.

