Collection Highlighted by Immersive Audio, Crystal-Clear Communications and All-Day Comfort

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today its re-entry to the gaming category3 with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels. Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets were purpose built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort. The collection is rolling out now at Skullcandy.com, starting at $59.99 MSRP for SLYR and ranging to $129.99 MSRP for PLYR.

